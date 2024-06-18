Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Logan Webb set to oppose Justin Steele in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Giants vs. Cubs contest? First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (-104) at 910 Chicago Cubs (-112); o/u 9.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Giants vs. Cubs: Public Bettors backing Chicago again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramos hits solo home run in Giants’ rally

Heliot Ramos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the Giants’ 7-6 victory over the Cubs on Monday. Ramos’ home run was his ninth of the season. He’s now homered in three of his last four games and has four consecutive games with at least two hits. Ramos has taken the league by storm with a .328 average and .981 OPS in 36 games with the Giants this year.

Happ collects two hits in loss

Ian Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run against the Giants on Monday. Happ’s home run was his eighth of the season. The three-run blast gave the Cubs a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning. It was Happ’s second home run in his last three games and third consecutive game with at least two hits. Happ’s wRC+ on the season is up to 115, which is the same as his career wRC+.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday when playing at home

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games

Giants are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday when playing on the road

Giants vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 4-1 in their last five road games, are 12-5 in their last 17 games against a league opponent and are 5-1 in their last six meetings with an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the Cubs are just 7-17 in their last 24 games overall, are 5-16 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the National League and are 5-17 in their last 22 games when playing as a favorite.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -104