Giants vs. Brewers Prediction: Will San Fran pull off upset?

The National League playoff race will be impacted one way or another when the Giants vs. Brewers series starts at 8:10 p.m. ET. With Logan Webb opposing Tobias Myers in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Milwaukee?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants (-105) at Milwaukee Brewers (-115); o/u 7.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Giants vs. Brewers: Bettors Backing Milwaukee in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramos crushes 20th homer of season

Heliot Ramos crushed his 20th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to power the Giants to victory over the Mariners. The 24-year-old slugger victimized Mariners’ starter Bryan Woo for his 390-foot (107.8-mph EV) two-run shot that opened the scoring in the top half of the first inning. He also singled in the contest, finishing the afternoon 2-for-4. Ramos has had a very productive season in the middle of the Giants’ lineup, hitting .284/.341/.504 with the aforementioned 20 long balls and 64 RBI.

Sanchez hits two-run homer on Sunday

Gary Sánchez hit a two-run homer and walked in his three plate appearances Sunday against the A’s. Sánchez has been terrific in limited action of late — he’s hit .350/.469/.575 in 40 at-bats over the last 30 days — and it looks like he’ll start seeing more time between catcher and DH going forward. He’s worth considering in two-catcher leagues.

Giants vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

Milwaukee is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Giants vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The Webb vs. Myers matchup is one of the more underrated pitching matchups on Tuesday night in MLB. Myers is 3-2 with a 2.08 ERA over his last five starts, while Webb has been even sharper, posting a 3-2 record with a 1.78 ERA over his last five outings. The 7.5-run total isn’t big but neither offense is explosive.

Giants vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5