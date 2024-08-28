Giants vs. Brewers Prediction: Will over cash again?

Following a rather surprising high-scoring game last night at American Family Field, will the over cash again when the Giants vs. Brewers series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday? Kyle Harrison will oppose Freddy Peralta in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants (+140) at Milwaukee Brewers (-165); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 28, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Giants vs. Brewers: Bettors Love Milwaukee to Rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chapman has monster night in win

Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with a solo homer on Tuesday in a win over the Brewers. Chapman has fit in perfectly with the Giants in his San Francisco debut this season as his latest multi-hit performance raises his OPS to a robust .776 as he’s up to 21 round-trippers and a career-high 13 stolen bases through 130 contests. The 31-year-old impending free agent has been engaged in discussions to return to San Francisco on a long-term extension, but he’ll likely wind up cashing in if he reaches the open market in a couple months as one of the premier free agents out there.

Chourio’s two-run blast not enough for Crew

Jackson Chourio crushed a two-run homer and also stole a base on Tuesday in a loss to the Giants. Chourio quite literally left his mark on American Family Field when his gargantuan 449-foot two-run blast off Giants starter Logan Webb — his 16th round-tripper of the season — took out a section of lights on the scoreboard in left-center field.

The 20-year-old rookie phenom, who also picked up his 19th stolen base of the season in this one, is on the precipice of joining the vaunted 20-20 club, thanks in large part to a second half surge where he’s batting .331 (45-for-136) with seven homers and nine thefts in 33 games since last month’s Midsummer Classic. There’s a strong possibility he winds up as a consensus first-round pick in all fantasy drafts next spring.

Giants vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

San Francisco is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Milwaukee

Milwaukee is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Milwaukee is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Giants vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I blew last night’s Giants-Brewers pick by taking the under. Logan Webb opposed Tobias Myers and both were in solid form. Instead, both underperformed greatly and the offenses came alive at American Family Field.

I might be chasing my tail here, now I like the over tonight. Harrison has been decent over his last five starts, compiling a 3-2 record with a 4.50 ERA. Peralta has been solid himself, posting a 3.54 ERA over his last five outings. That said, I’m also a believer in themes throughout a series and with the way the ball was flying out of the park last night, I’m willing to see if the over trend carries over tonight – especially with a small number.

Giants vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8