Giants vs. Brewers Prediction: Who wins rubber match?

Which side will win the rubber match in Thursday afternoon’s Giants vs. Brewers matchup at 2:10 p.m. ET? Hayden Birdsong will oppose Aaron Civale in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants (+115) at Milwaukee Brewers (-135); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Giants vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Conforto doubles, walks in loss

Michael Conforto went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI, and run scored on Wednesday against the Brewers. The Giants couldn’t do anything against Freddy Peralta, but made Milwaukee sweat after he left the game. Conforto was in the center of that as his double cut the lead to three and then Matt Chapman came to the plate as the tying run after he came around to score. This has been a sneakily hot stretch for Conforto with an .827 OPS over his last 30 games.

Contreras collects two hits, including two-run HR

William Contreras went 2-for-4 with a long two-run homer on Wednesday against the Giants. Contreras crushed his long ball an estimated 435 feet at 112.3 MPH off the bat to put an exclamation point on the Brewers’ five-run fifth inning. It would chase Kyle Harrison from the game and wind up sending Milwaukee to the victory. Contreras went through a major power outage this summer, but this homer was his seventh in August as he looks primed for the last month of the season.

Giants vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

San Francisco is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

Milwaukee is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games at home

Milwaukee is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Giants vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. Birdsong has not been sharp of late. Over his last five games, the right-hander is 1-4 with a 5.85 ERA and averaged 4.0 innings over that span. On the other side, Civale is a respectable 3-2 with a 4.21 ERA over his last five starts. The Brewers have won three straight games that Civale has started.

Giants vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -135