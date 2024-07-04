Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Braves Prediction: Which side wins rubber match?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Giants vs. Braves

    The Giants vs. Braves series will wrap up on Thursday night in Atlanta when Logan Webb opposes Charlie Morton in the pitching matchup. Which side will win this rubber match at 7:20 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 San Francisco Giants (-102) at 908 Atlanta Braves (-116); o/u 8

    7:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    Giants vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Soler has hit safely in five straight

    Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored on Wednesday against the Braves. Soler seems to enjoy hitting lead-off. He’s hit safely in five straight games with six extra-base hits over that span since being put back atop the order. He’s very slowly gotten his feet wet after a miserable start to the season and we know how hot he can get once he finds his groove.

    Riley has two-hit night in win vs. Giants

    Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and run scored against the Giants on Wednesday. Riley’s fifth inning double off Jordan Hicks proved to be a decisive blow in this one. All in all, he had three batted balls hit at least 98.5 MPH and has pulled his OPS all the way up to .760 on the season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 12 games when playing as the favorite

    Braves are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 14 games played in July

    Giants vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Atlanta. The Braves are 9-3 in their last 12 home contests, are 5-2 in their last seven games when playing at home against the Giants and are 17-7 in their last 24 matchups when playing at home on a Thursday. On the other side, the Giants are just 23-54 in their last 77 road games, which includes a mark of 1-6 in their last seven games away from Oracle Park.

    Giants vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -116

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com