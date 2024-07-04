Giants vs. Braves Prediction: Which side wins rubber match?

The Giants vs. Braves series will wrap up on Thursday night in Atlanta when Logan Webb opposes Charlie Morton in the pitching matchup. Which side will win this rubber match at 7:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 San Francisco Giants (-102) at 908 Atlanta Braves (-116); o/u 8

7:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Giants vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soler has hit safely in five straight

Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored on Wednesday against the Braves. Soler seems to enjoy hitting lead-off. He’s hit safely in five straight games with six extra-base hits over that span since being put back atop the order. He’s very slowly gotten his feet wet after a miserable start to the season and we know how hot he can get once he finds his groove.

Riley has two-hit night in win vs. Giants

Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and run scored against the Giants on Wednesday. Riley’s fifth inning double off Jordan Hicks proved to be a decisive blow in this one. All in all, he had three batted balls hit at least 98.5 MPH and has pulled his OPS all the way up to .760 on the season.

Giants vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 12 games when playing as the favorite

Braves are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 14 games played in July

Giants vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 9-3 in their last 12 home contests, are 5-2 in their last seven games when playing at home against the Giants and are 17-7 in their last 24 matchups when playing at home on a Thursday. On the other side, the Giants are just 23-54 in their last 77 road games, which includes a mark of 1-6 in their last seven games away from Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -116