    Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York cash for bettors in Game 5?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction

    The Yankees avoided elimination on Tuesday night but their backs are still against the wall. Will Gerrit Cole lead them to a Game 5 victory on Wednesday night? Or will L.A. close out this Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series behind starter Jack Flaherty?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) at New York Yankees (-150); o/u 8.5

    8:08 p.m. ET, Monday, October 29, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

    Dodgers vs. Yankees: Bettors still believe in NY

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Freeman homers for a fourth consecutive game

    Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI against the Yankees on Tuesday. When Freeman hit a two-run home run in the first inning, it looked like the Dodgers might sweep the series with Freeman being the easiest World Series MVP decision in history. Instead the Dodgers dropped Game 4 11-4 to the Yankees, though Freeman certainly still has the inside track on the World Series MVP if the Dodgers can close out the series. Freeman’s home run gave him the record for most consecutive games in the World Series with a home run with six.

    Volpe delivers biggest hit of his life

    Anthony Volpe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, three runs scored, a grand slam and two stolen bases against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Volpe became the only player in World Series history to have at least four RBI and at least two stolen bases in the same game. He carried the Yankees in Game 4.

    Volpe’s two-out grand slam off Daniel Hudson was his first home run of the playoffs. It traveled 390 feet and left his bat at 107.6 mph exit velocity and most importantly gave the Yankees a lead they wouldn’t give back. In the eighth inning, Volpe hit a hustle double as the throw by Teoscar Hernandez beat him to the base, but the ball popped out of Enrique Hernandez’ glove. He promptly stole third base and scored on a ground ball to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead. New York desperately needed an offensive performance like this to get back in the series.

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of LA Dodgers’s last 16 games on the road

    LA Dodgers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    NY Yankees is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games at home

    NY Yankees is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games at home

    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are still the better team. They have the better offense, the better defense and the better bullpen. Is Flaherty better than Cole? No, but he wasn’t better than Cole in Game 1 of the World Series either and L.A. still found a way to win. Why? Because they’re the better team. Take the plus odds from oddsmakers.

    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers +125

