Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Tyler Glasnow will oppose Luis Gill in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Yankee Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from New York?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Los Angeles Dodgers (-125) at 980 New York Yankees (+115); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx

Dodgers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 41-25 after beating the Yankees 11-3 last night. Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs in the victory and recorded 6 RBI’s. LA looks for the sweep on Sunday night.

New York Yankees DFS SPIN

The Yankees dropped to 45-21 for the year. Aaron Judge had another big game recording 2 home runs in the loss. Judge now has 23 home runs on the season to go along with .298 average. New York will send Luis Gil to the mound on Sunday night to hopefully get them back in the win column.

Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

New York is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Glasnow and Gil have both been excellent for their respective teams. Both guys hold a WHIP under 1.00 and high strikeout rates. I don’t envision either lineup having much success early on in this contest. Under F5 is the play on Sunday night baseball.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5