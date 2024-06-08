Close Menu
    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Dodgers vs. Yankees

    Gavin Stone will oppose Nestor Cortes in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Yankee Stadium. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart play tonight from New York?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    929 Los Angeles Dodgers (+108) at 930 New York Yankees (-118); o/u 8.5

    7:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx

    Dodgers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 40-25 after beating the Yankees 2-1 in 11 innings last night. Teoscar Hernandez delivered the big 2-run double in the top of the 11th to put LA ahead Los Angeles looks for their third consecutive win on Saturday.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees dropped to 45-20 for the year. Aaron Judge recorded two hits in the loss, he was the only Yankee to have a multi-hit game. New York looks to get back in the win column on Saturday night.

    New York is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers. We had LA last night and now we will go right back to the Dodgers tonight. Stone has been productive for LA this season and without Soto lineup for New York the runs will be tough to come by for the Yanks. The Dodgers’ have the better lineup and at plus money they are hard to back.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers +108

