Dodgers vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Gavin Stone will oppose Eric Fedde in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field. With the Dodgers listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Chicago?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Los Angeles Dodgers (-180) at 928 Chicago White Sox (+160); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

Dodgers vs. White Sox Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 50-31 after beating the White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday. Shohei Ohtani hit his 24th home run of the year, while going 2-4 at the plate. The Dodgers look for their fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday.

Chicago White Sox DFS SPIN

The White Sox dropped to 21-60 after losing by one run to the Dodgers last night. Andrew Benintendi hit a two run home run in the bottom of the first, however the White Sox offense struggled after scoring in the 1st. Chicago looks to snap a three-game skid on Wednesday night.

Dodgers vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the White Sox.

Dodgers vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the under in the first five innings. Fedde and Stone have a combined 13-4 record and ERA’s right around 3. Neither one of teams have been great offensively in the first two game of these series and I expect that to continue early on in Wednesday’s contest.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5