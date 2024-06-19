Close Menu
    Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Dodgers vs. Rockies

    Bobby Miller will oppose Ryan Feltner in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Coors Field. With the Dodgers listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 10.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Denver?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Los Angeles Dodgers (-190) at 962 Colorado Rockies (+170); o/u 10.5

    8:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

    Coors Field, Denver

    Dodgers vs. Rockies Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 91% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 46-29 for the year after last night’s victory. Los Angeles scored 7 runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 5-run victory. Jason Heyward and Teoscar Hernandez both went deep in the 9th inning to secure the victory.

    Colorado Rockies DFS SPIN

    Colorado lost their third consecutive game on Tuesday after losing to Los Angeles by a score of 11-9. Brenton Doyle had a big game despite the loss, recording four hits including a home run. The Rockies looks to snap this losing streak on Wednesday night.

    Colorado is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Colorado.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rockies.

    Dodgers vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers on the run line. That was a devastating loss for the Rockies last night blowing a 5-run lead in the 9th. I believe we see a carry over effect tonight. Los Angeles will send the hard throwing Miller to the mound and have a favorable matchup against Feltner. The Dodgers win by 2+ runs on Wednesday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1.5 -125

