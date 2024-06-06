Dodgers vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Dodgers vs. Pirates series wraps up at 6:40 p.m. ET on Thursday evening at PNC Park. With Walker Buehler set to oppose Bailey Falter in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet when it comes to the 9-run total tonight in Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Los Angeles Dodgers (-188) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (+158); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Dodgers vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Backing L.A. in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Heyward collects three doubles in L.A. loss

Jason Heyward collected three doubles and scored twice against the Pirates on Wednesday. Heyward has played in just 19 games in between injuries, but his OPS is 70 points ahead of Teoscar Hernández’s (.839 to .768), a stat that would surely surprise many. The three-double game is the fourth of his career. He previously did it once each in 2010, 2013 and 2023. He’s never had a three-homer game.

Gonzales has big night for Bucs

Nick Gonzales drove in four runs with a double, a single and a sac fly Wednesday as the Pirates bested the Dodgers 10-6. Gonzales is now tied for third on the Pirates with 20 RBI, even as he’s a distant 11th on the team with 90 plate appearances. The Pirates started him at shortstop for the second time tonight, as Oneil Cruz was sitting against a lefty. Gonzales definitely seems better off at second, but the versatility helps, especially since he probably isn’t going to keep up this pace offensively.

Dodgers vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 28-12 SU in their last 40 games against Pittsburgh

Pirates are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home

Dodgers are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Pirates are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League

Dodgers vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Dodgers’ last 10 meetings with the Pirates and has cashed in five out of the last seven meetings between these two teams when the game is played at PNC Park. On the other side, the over is 18-7 in the Pirates’ last 25 games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 home matchups and is 6-2 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League.

Dodgers vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9