Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Philly win Game 2?

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 12:26 am by Alex Becker

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:08 PM ET on Monday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-5 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Blake Snell (LAD) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 75-90 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies went 96-66 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 85-78 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

947 Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) at 948 Philadelphia Phillies (+110); o/u 7.5

6:08 PM ET, Monday, October 6, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Dodgers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez had a big day at the plate in his team’s 5-3 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday night. In that game, the 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Hernandez hit .247 with 25 homers, 89 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .738 across 511 at-bats. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .357 with an OPS of 1.428 in 3 postseason games this year, making him an interesting DFS option on Monday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 2-time Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 4 with a triple, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 502 regular-season at-bats, Realmuto hit .257 with 12 homers, 52 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .699. The 3-time All-Star batted .280 with an OPS of .787 in 67 regular-season home games this year. That fact makes J.T. Realmuto worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

The under is 44-35-1 in Los Angeles’ road games this season.

Philadelphia is 14-9 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Philadelphia is 42-24 straight up after a loss this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia to even this series up at one game apiece on Monday. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Phillies are 55-27 straight up as the home team and 7-4 straight up as a home underdog this season. What’s more, Philadelphia is 65-50 straight up in National League games and 65-46 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Phillies are 93-60 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 18-14 straight up in starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo’s 32 starts this year. The pick is Philadelphia +110 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES +110