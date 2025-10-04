Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can L.A. take Game 1?

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 9:01 pm by Alex Becker

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:38 PM ET on Saturday night on TBS and HBO Max. It’s Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

The best-of-5 series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 74-90 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies went 96-66 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 85-77 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

935 Los Angeles Dodgers (+104) at 936 Philadelphia Phillies (-124); o/u 7.5

6:38 PM ET, Saturday, October 4, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TBS/HBO Max

Dodgers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts had a big day at the plate in his team’s 8-4 win over the Reds on Wednesday in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series. In that game, the 2018 AL MVP went 4 for 5 with 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Betts hit .258 with 20 homers, 82 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .732 across 589 at-bats. Mookie Betts is batting .299 with an OPS of .903 over his last 30 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies left fielder Max Kepler went yard in his club’s 2-1 extra-innings win over the Twins last Sunday in the final game of the regular season. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the Berlin, Germany, native went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 417 regular-season at-bats, Kepler hit .216 with 18 homers, 52 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .691. The 32-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .262 with an OPS of .827 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Max Kepler worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games against Philadelphia.

Los Angeles is 1-2 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

Philadelphia is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Philadelphia is 53-42 straight up after a win this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia here. A few relevant stats will make the case. The Phillies are 55-26 straight up as the home team and 48-22 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, Philadelphia is 65-49 straight up in National League games and 65-45 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Phillies are 77-48 straight up as a favorite and 23-9 straight up in starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez’s 32 starts this season. The pick is Philadelphia -124 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -124