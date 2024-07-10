Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday night on ESPN. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Gavin Stone (LAD) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 55-37 straight up this year. L.A. is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 45-47 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 59-32 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 49-42 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Los Angeles Dodgers (+112) at 902 Philadelphia Phillies (-135); o/u 9.5

7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith reached base 3 times in his team’s 10-1 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. In that game, Smith hit second in the lineup and went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a walk. Smith is having a fantastic year as he’s slashing .274/.348/.500 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs on the campaign. Against lefties, Will Smith is batting .329 with an OPS of 1.084 in 74 at-bats this year. That makes him a worthy DFS option against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas had a big game hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup on Tuesday. In his club’s 10-1 win over the Dodgers, Rojas went 2 for 3 with an RBI, 2 runs scored, and a stolen base. Johan Rojas is batting .234 with 2 homers, 21 RBIs, 17 steals, and an OPS of .561 this season. His speed might make him worth a look in DFS as a long-shot play, provided he draws another start against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 23-13 straight up after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 37-22 straight up in non-division games this season.

The under is 45-41-5 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

The over is 48-43-1 in Los Angeles’s games this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

Los Angeles will start right-hander Gavin Stone for this game. He’s quietly having a stellar season. Stone is 9-2 with an ERA of 3.03 and WHIP of 1.20 in 2024. He’s been especially good on the road this year. In 7 road starts this season, Gavin Stone is 6-1 with an ERA of 2.30, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.0, and an opponent batting average of just .203. The Dodgers haven’t lost 3 games in a row since May 26th. They’ve lost their last two contests by a combined score of 19-3. I like Los Angeles to bounce back on the road here. I’m taking the Dodgers to win this game outright as money-line underdogs in Philly on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +112