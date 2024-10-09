Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 MLB Prediction: Over a Safe Bet?

Is the over a safe bet in Wednesday night’s Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 matchup? First pitch is set for 9:08 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) at San Diego Padres (-150); o/u 8

9:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4: Bettors Backing San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dodgers will use bullpen game in Game 4

The Dodgers will have a bullpen game against the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS. It’s Dylan Cease against TBD. The Dodgers will have all hands on deck in a must win Game 4 in San Diego. Most of the Dodgers’ important relievers haven’t pitched much since the bullpen threw six scoreless innings in Game 1. If Los Angeles is going to force a Game 5, they might need to repeat that performance.

Padres giving the ball to Cease

Dylan Cease will start against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Cease will be pitching on three days’ rest. Even though he allowed five runs in Game 1 of the series, this allows the Padres to come back with Yu Darvish in Game 5 in Los Angeles if necessary. If San Diego can win Game 4 at home, it’s likely Darvish would pitch Game 1 of the NLDS.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Dodgers’ last 10 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Dodgers’ last 7 games

San Diego is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. No offense is hotter right now than the Padres. They’ve scored at least five runs in three straight games and they’re feasting on this lousy Dodger pitching. Meanwhile, the Dodgers lit up Cease for five runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings in Game 1 of this series. They also took him behind the woodshed back in September, collecting three runs on five hits across his five innings.

Finally, in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 6-4. That includes four consecutive overs cashed between these two teams.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Over 8