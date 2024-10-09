Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 MLB Prediction: Over a Safe Bet?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4

    Is the over a safe bet in Wednesday night’s Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 matchup? First pitch is set for 9:08 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) at San Diego Padres (-150); o/u 8

    9:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 9, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4: Bettors Backing San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Dodgers will use bullpen game in Game 4

    The Dodgers will have a bullpen game against the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS. It’s Dylan Cease against TBD. The Dodgers will have all hands on deck in a must win Game 4 in San Diego. Most of the Dodgers’ important relievers haven’t pitched much since the bullpen threw six scoreless innings in Game 1. If Los Angeles is going to force a Game 5, they might need to repeat that performance.

    Padres giving the ball to Cease

    Dylan Cease will start against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Cease will be pitching on three days’ rest. Even though he allowed five runs in Game 1 of the series, this allows the Padres to come back with Yu Darvish in Game 5 in Los Angeles if necessary. If San Diego can win Game 4 at home, it’s likely Darvish would pitch Game 1 of the NLDS.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Dodgers’ last 10 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Dodgers’ last 7 games

    San Diego is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games

    Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. No offense is hotter right now than the Padres. They’ve scored at least five runs in three straight games and they’re feasting on this lousy Dodger pitching. Meanwhile, the Dodgers lit up Cease for five runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings in Game 1 of this series. They also took him behind the woodshed back in September, collecting three runs on five hits across his five innings.

    Finally, in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 6-4. That includes four consecutive overs cashed between these two teams.

    Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Over 8

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com