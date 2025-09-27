Dodgers vs. Mariners Prediction: Can Seattle rebound at home?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (LAD) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 91-69 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 70-90 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 90-70 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 69-91 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Los Angeles Dodgers (+101) at 930 Seattle Mariners (-119); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Saturday, September 27, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: MLB.TV

Dodgers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Dalton Rushing recorded multiple hits in his team’s 3-2 win over the Mariners on Friday night. In that game, the 24-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Rushing is hitting .199 with 3 homers, 22 RBIs, and an OPS of .549 across 136 at-bats. Dalton Rushing is batting .273 this month, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena reached base 3 times in his club’s 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2020 ALCS MVP went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, a walk, and a run scored. Arozarena is hitting .236 with 27 homers, 76 RBIs, 30 steals, and an OPS of .759 in 605 at-bats this year. The 2-time All-Star is batting .298 with an OPS of .850 in the seventh inning this season. That fact makes Randy Arozarena worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 10-0 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Los Angeles is 25-21 straight up in interleague games this season.

The over is 87-68-5 in Seattle’s games this season.

The under is 78-76-6 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like this spot for Los Angeles on Saturday night. A few relevant stats will underscore why. The Dodgers are 52-38 straight up after a win and 55-53 straight up in non-division games this year. Furthermore, L.A. is 77-58 straight up when playing on no rest and 87-63 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 9-8 straight up in starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow’s 17 starts this season. The pick is Los Angeles +101 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +101