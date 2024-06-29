Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: What’s the smart bet for total?

The Dodgers vs. Giants series continues at 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night in San Francisco. With Tyler Glasnow set to oppose Erik Miller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 7.5-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Los Angeles Dodgers (-210) at 960 San Francisco Giants (+176); o/u 7.5

7:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 29, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Dodgers vs. Giants: Bettors love L.A. to Rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Dodgers' moneyline.

Muncy progressing in rehab

Max Muncy (oblique) progressed to taking swings off a tee earlier this week. Muncy isn’t eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break in a couple weeks, but he’s starting to make some progress towards a second-half return. The veteran corner infielder’s recovery from a right oblique strain that he suffered back in mid-May has gone much slower than originally anticipated, and it’s certainly had a negative impact on the Dodgers’ overall offensive output.

Chapman starting to heat up for Giants?

Matt Chapman stole a base and hit a two-run homer in a win for the Giants on Friday over the Dodgers. Chapman hit a two-run homer off Daniel Hudson for his 10th homer of the season, and he stole his seventh bag of the year for good measure. The 31-year-old has been a mild disappointment thus far in 2024 — depending on expectations, of course — with a .235/.316/.399 slash, but the homers and steals have help balance things out a bit.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League.

Dodgers are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

Giants are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against San Francisco

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Giants’ last 12 games overall, is 21-9 in their last 30 league contests and is 9-3 in their last 12 divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Dodgers’ last seven games against the Giants, is 6-1 in their last seven league contests and is 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5