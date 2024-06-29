Close Menu
    Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: What’s the smart bet for total?

    Anthony Rome
    Dodgers vs. Giants

    The Dodgers vs. Giants series continues at 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night in San Francisco. With Tyler Glasnow set to oppose Erik Miller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 7.5-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Los Angeles Dodgers (-210) at 960 San Francisco Giants (+176); o/u 7.5

    7:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 29, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Dodgers vs. Giants: Bettors love L.A. to Rebound

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Muncy progressing in rehab

    Max Muncy (oblique) progressed to taking swings off a tee earlier this week. Muncy isn’t eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break in a couple weeks, but he’s starting to make some progress towards a second-half return. The veteran corner infielder’s recovery from a right oblique strain that he suffered back in mid-May has gone much slower than originally anticipated, and it’s certainly had a negative impact on the Dodgers’ overall offensive output.

    Chapman starting to heat up for Giants?

    Matt Chapman stole a base and hit a two-run homer in a win for the Giants on Friday over the Dodgers. Chapman hit a two-run homer off Daniel Hudson for his 10th homer of the season, and he stole his seventh bag of the year for good measure. The 31-year-old has been a mild disappointment thus far in 2024 — depending on expectations, of course — with a .235/.316/.399 slash, but the homers and steals have help balance things out a bit.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League.

    Dodgers are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

    Giants are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

    Dodgers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against San Francisco

    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Giants’ last 12 games overall, is 21-9 in their last 30 league contests and is 9-3 in their last 12 divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Dodgers’ last seven games against the Giants, is 6-1 in their last seven league contests and is 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups.

    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

