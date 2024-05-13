Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Dodgers vs. Giants

    With Gavin Stone set to oppose Jordan Hicks in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board for Monday night’s Dodgers vs. Giants clash? First pitching for this series-opener is set for 9:45 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Los Angeles Dodgers (-180) at 912 San Francisco Giants (+152); o/u 7.5

    9:45 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Dodgers vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love Los Angels

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Betts hits double in loss to Padres

    Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a double as the Dodgers were shut out by the Padres on Sunday afternoon in San Diego. As a team, the Dodgers tallied just four hits in the contest, with Betts accounting for half of them on his own — including their lone extra-base knock. He smacked a one-out double off of Yu Darvish in the sixth inning but was left stranded there. He then singled off of Wandy Peralta with two outs in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old superstar is having another extraordinary season at the dish — slashing .339/.441/.539 with six homers, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases.

    Lee suffers dislocated shoulder

    The Giants announced that Jung Hoo Lee suffered a dislocated shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall during Sunday’s game against the Reds. Giants’ skipper Bob Melvin called it a separated shoulder during his update, but the Giants corrected it to dislocated. He’ll undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the severity of the issue, but it sounds like he’s going to miss substantial time and could even be shelved for the remainder of the 2024 season. It’s a brutal blow to a Giants’ outfield that has lost Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Jorge Soler (shoulder) already in recent days.

    Dodgers are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games

    Giants are 7-23 SU in their last 30 games against LA Dodgers

    Dodgers are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

    Giants are 9-22 SU in their last 31 games when playing as the underdog

    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Dodgers’ last 11 games overall, is 17-6 in their last 23 road games and has cashed in five out of their last seven games when playing the Giants on the road. On the other side, the under is 19-6 in the Giants’ last 25 home games.

    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

