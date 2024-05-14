Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Gavin Stone set to oppose Keaton Winn in Tuesday night’s Dodgers vs. Giants matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 9:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Los Angeles Dodgers (-164) at 962 San Francisco Giants (+138); o/u 8.5

9:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Dodgers vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love Los Angels

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Will Smith delivered a two-run double in the top of the 10th to propel the Dodgers past the Giants 6-4 on Monday. It was his second hit of the game. Smith hit .258., 260 and .261 the last three years, but he’s at .309 right now, and he has the exit velocity numbers to somewhat back it up. He’ll probably fade as the foul tips and other catching maladies pile up, but he’s been one of the NL’s best players to date.

Matos hits three-run homer off Yamamoto

Luis Matos hit a three-run homer in his second big-league game of the season Monday against the Dodgers. It came off Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Matos hit just .218/.308/.355 for Sacramento before injuries to Giants outfielders got him called up from Triple-A on Sunday, but he showed plenty of promise last season and he might prove to be more than just a stopgap for the Giants with Jung Hoo Lee sidelined.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

Giants are 7-24 SU in their last 31 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 26-11 SU in their last 37 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

Giants are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last five games overall is, 17-7 in their last 24 road games and is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the under is 19-7 in their last 26 home games, is 28-10 in their last 38 games played on a Tuesday and is 19-2 in their last 21 games played at home on a Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5