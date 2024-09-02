Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will Arizona pull off upset?

National League West rivals clash in Monday afternoon’s Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Jack Flaherty set to oppose Eduardo Rodriguez in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today at Chase Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) at Arizona Diamondbacks (+120); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, September 2, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Edman has two-hit day vs. Diamondbacks

Tommy Edman went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in a lopsided loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. The 29-year-old utilityman finally got the Dodgers on the board in this one as he grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning that scored Chris Taylor. He also singled in the sixth inning and scored on an RBI knock off the bat of Austin Barnes. With his two-hit effort, Edman is now hitting .295/.304/.364 with four RBI and three swipes in his first 44 at-bats with the Dodgers.

Gurriel Jr. exits Sunday’s game vs. Dodgers

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exited Sunday’s game against the Dodgers due to tightness in his left calf. While Diamondbacks’ skipper Torey Lovullo told reporters that Gurriel is considered day-to-day, he also said that the 30-year-old outfielder will undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity of the injury. Fantasy managers should have a contingency option in place in the event that Gurriel is unable to go next week.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 5 games when playing Arizona

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 5 games when playing LA Dodgers

Arizona is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing LA Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. Flaherty has been excellent over his last five starts, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.49 ERA. That said, the Diamondbacks are mashing right now. They remain one of the hotter teams in baseball and have won five straight games Rodriguez has started. They’re worth a roll of the dice as the underdog today after the way they took the Dodgers behind the woodshed yesterday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks +120