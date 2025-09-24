Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Can L.A. win on the road?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB.TV. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Blake Snell (LAD) vs. Ryne Nelson (ARI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 88-69 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 68-89 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 80-77 straight up this year. Arizona is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 77-80 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Los Angeles Dodgers (-156) at 962 Arizona Diamondbacks (+130); o/u 8.5

9:40 PM ET, Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: MLB.TV

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. In that game, the 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with a triple, a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .246 with 25 homers, 88 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .744 across 495 at-bats. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .292 with an OPS of .854 with runners in scoring position this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks catcher James McCann logged an extra-base hit in his club’s 5-4 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 2019 All-Star went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. McCann is hitting .255 with 5 homers, 17 RBIs, and an OPS of .770 in 110 at-bats this year. The Santa Barbara, CA, native is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.027 over his last 7 games. That fact makes James McCann worth a look in DFS, assuming he draws another start on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 81-60 straight up as a favorite this season.

The over is 76-71-10 in Arizona’s games this season.

The over is 39-35-5 in Arizona’s home games this season.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles in this contest. A few relevant stats will illustrate why. The Dodgers are 37-31 straight up after a loss and 64-48 straight up in National League games this year. What’s more, L.A. is 34-16 straight up in division games and 74-58 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 84-63 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 6-4 straight up in starting pitcher Blake Snell’s starts this season. The pick is Los Angeles -156 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -156