    MLB Articles

    Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Dodgers vs. Cardinals

    The Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski to the mound for Friday’s contest against the Cardinals. The Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas. With the Dodgers listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what is the best bet from St. Louis?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (+130); o/u 9.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, August 16, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis

    Dodgers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    Los Angeles dropped to 71-51 after losing to the Brewers 6-4 on Thursday night. Gavin Lux had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-3 at the plate with an RBI. The Dodgers look to get to get back in the win column on Friday.

    St. Louis Cardinals DFS SPIN

    The Cardinals dropped to 60-61 after losing to Cincinnati 9-2 on Wednesday. St. Louis had ten total hits on Wednesday, however only produced two runs. The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound to hopefully snap a four game losing skid.

    The Cardinals are 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Los Angeles is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against St.Louis.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Cardinals.

    Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. This should be a slugfest on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Mikolas has a tough year for St. Louis and now he has to face the best lineup in baseball when fully healthy. St. Louis offense has been struggling during this game four-game skid, but returning home they should be able to produce a couple of runs. Over is the play on Friday night.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 9.5

