Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will St. Louis sweep L.A.?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. Michael McGreevy (STL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 38-27 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 30-35 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 36-28 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 37-27 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) at 958 St. Louis Cardinals (+115); o/u 9.5

2:15 PM ET, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy reached base 4 times in his team’s 2-1 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 34-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 2 with 2 walks and a stolen base. For the season, Muncy is hitting .229 with 9 homers, 35 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .775 in 192 at-bats. Max Muncy is batting .304 with an OPS of 1.129 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option for Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn scored half of his club’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the Katy, TX, native went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a run scored. Winn is hitting .277 with 6 homers, 21 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .771 in 195 at-bats this year. The 23-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .300 with an OPS of .761 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Masyn Winn worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 15-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 27-20 straight up in National League games this season.

St. Louis is 56-61 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

The over is 34-27-3 in St. Louis’ games this season.

The over is 37-28 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this contest. Los Angeles dropped the first two games of their road series with St. Louis, but they should be able to avoid a sweep on Sunday. A few numbers will make the case for the Dodgers in this matchup. L.A. is 30-23 straight up when playing on no rest and 35-24 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 31-24 straight up in non-division games and 32-21 straight up as a favorite this year. And finally, Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 11-6 with a 2.87 ERA in 22 career appearances against the Cardinals. The pick is Los Angeles -136 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -136