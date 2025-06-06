Dodgers vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can L.A. win as road favorites?

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 8:15 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as slight road favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (LAD) vs. Sonny Gray (STL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 38-25 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 30-33 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 34-28 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 35-27 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Los Angeles Dodgers (-111) at 958 St. Louis Cardinals (-109); o/u 8.5

8:15 PM ET, Friday, June 6, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts reached base 4 times in his team’s 6-5 win over the Mets on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the 2018 AL MVP went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Betts is hitting .259 with 8 homers, 32 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .751 across 216 at-bats. Mookie Betts is batting .364 with a .917 OPS this month, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday night.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras had a big day at the plate in his club’s 7-5 loss to the Royals on Thursday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the former Chicago Cub went 2 for 4 with a double, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Contreras is hitting .250 with 6 homers, 36 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .719 in 220 at-bats this year. The 33-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .271 with an OPS of .835 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means you can consider Willson Contreras for DFS purposes against Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games against St. Louis.

Los Angeles is 27-18 straight up in National League games this season.

St. Louis is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The over is 34-25-3 in St. Louis’ games this season.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers here. They’ll be starting 24-year-old left-hander Justin Wrobleski for Friday’s game. His numbers this year aren’t great, as he’s 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. But he’s been good against left-handed batters this season. Lefties are hitting .143 with a .200 on-base percentage against Wrobleski this season. Several of the Cardinals’ better hitters, including Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, Victor Scott II, and Nolan Gorman, are left-handed. They’ll either have the platoon disadvantage or start the game on the bench on Friday. Either way, I think that bodes well for the Dodgers’ chances to secure an outright win in St. Louis. The pick is Los Angeles -111 on the money line over St. Louis at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -111