Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction: Over safe bet?

With Clayton Kershaw set to oppose Freddy Peralta in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Monday evening’s Dodgers vs. Brewers matchup? First pitch from American Family Field is set for 8:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-110) at Milwaukee Brewers (-110); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Public Bettors leaning towards Los Angeles

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hernandez helps Dodgers walk-off Bucs

Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI — including the walk-off winner in the 10th — as the Dodgers triumphed over the Pirates 6-5. Hernandez did some damage in the second inning with a two-out, two-run double off of Bailey Falter that increased the Dodgers’ early lead to 4-0. He then played the role of hero in the 10th as he smacked an 0-2 fastball from David Bednar into right field to plate Enrique Hernandez with the winning run. With his two-hit effort, the 31-year-old slugger is now hitting .275/.339/.511 with 26 homers, 79 RBI and six stolen bases.

Sanchez singles, walks twice in loss

Gary Sanchez singled and walked twice against the Reds on Sunday. Sanchez started just one of six games after returning from the injured list last month, but he’s forcing the Brewers to play him more now. Since July 31, he’s gone 8-for-20 with a homer and four walks in six games.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Brewers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Dodgers are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against Milwaukee

Brewers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Dodgers’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road contests and is 22-8 in their last 30 league meetings. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Brewers’ last 10 games. The over is also 7-3 in their last 10 league contests. Finally, the over is 14-5 in the Brewers’ last 19 home games played on Monday.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8