Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Milwaukee win Game 2 and even up the NLCS?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 8:08 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-7 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Freddy Peralta (MIL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 75-94 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 94-74 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Los Angeles Dodgers (-124) at 952 Milwaukee Brewers (+105); o/u 7.5

8:08 PM ET, Tuesday, October 14, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Dodgers vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in half of his team’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Brewers on Monday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. In that game, the 2020 NL MVP went 2 for 5 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Freeman hit .295 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .869 across 556 at-bats. Freddie Freeman is batting .274 with an OPS of .884 in 69 career playoff games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio drove in his club’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the Maracaibo, Venezuela, native went 0 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI. Across 549 regular-season at-bats, Chourio hit .270 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 steals, and an OPS of .771. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .375 with an OPS of 1.119 in 9 career playoff games. That fact makes Jackson Chourio worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

The under is 46-35-1 in Los Angeles’ road games this season.

Milwaukee is 38-29 straight up after a loss this season.

Milwaukee is 11-9 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee to bounce back here and even up the series 1-1 on Tuesday. A few relevant numbers will make the case. The Brewers are 55-30 straight up as the home team and 37-33 straight up as an underdog this year. What’s more, Milwaukee is 72-48 straight up in National League games and 66-45 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 82-56 straight up when playing on no rest and 92-61 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Milwaukee +105 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +105