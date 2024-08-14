Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (LAD) vs. Frankie Montas (MIL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 71-49 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 59-61 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 67-52 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 62-57 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Los Angeles Dodgers (-135) at 960 Milwaukee Brewers (+113); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Wednesday, August 14, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 7-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from Louisville went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Smith is hitting .251 with 16 homers, 62 RBIs, and a .775 OPS across 420 plate appearances. Will Smith has a .794 OPS in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins delivered one-third of his club’s hits in their 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. In that contest, the former Philly went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Across 379 plate appearances this year, Hoskins is hitting .230 with 20 home runs, 59 RBIs, and an OPS of .756. The right-handed hitter from Sacramento is batting .304 with an OPS of .863 over the past 7 days. That fact makes Rhys Hoskins relevant for DFS purposes on Wednesday night.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The over is 64-47-8 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

The over is 62-56-2 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Milwaukee is 29-22 straight up after a loss this season.

Milwaukee is 30-25 straight up as an underdog this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

Los Angeles will trot out right-handed starter Walker Buehler for this game. He is making his first start in nearly a month after being on the injured list with a hip injury. The season-long numbers for Walker Buehler haven’t been pretty in 2024. In 8 starts this season, the two-time All-Star is 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA, a 1.51 WHIP, a 7.5 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .301. It’s worth noting that Buehler has had Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow twice. He missed the entire 2023 season recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. It’s unknown if he’ll be on a pitch count Wednesday or how effective he’ll be when he does pitch. Due to the uncertainty of Walker Buehler’s performance and status, I’m taking the Brewers on the money line as home underdogs in this one.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +113