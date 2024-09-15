Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Prediction: Will Braves Get to Buehler?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s the third game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Braves betting prediction.

Will the Dodgers or Braves win outright in this even-odds showdown?

Projected starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (LAD) vs. Charlie Morton (ATL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 87-61 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 72-76 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 81-67 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 69-79 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Los Angeles Dodgers (-110) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-110); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts drove in the team’s only run in their 10-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday night. In that game, the former 2018 AL MVP went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI. For the season, Betts is hitting .301 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and an OPS of .898 across 458 plate appearances. Mookie Betts is batting .292 with an OPS of 1.009 over the past 15 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson did most of the damage in his team’s 10-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 625 plate appearances this year, Olson is hitting .238 with 25 homers, 86 RBIs, and an OPS of .759. Matt Olson is hitting .409 with an OPS of .962 over the past 7 days. That fact makes the Atlanta native worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 42-31 straight up as the home team this season.

Atlanta is 57-45 straight up in non-division games this season.

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Prediction

The Dodgers will send Walker Buehler to the mound for this game. This season is his first full year back on the bump after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2022. The results haven’t been great. In 13 starts this season, Walker Buehler is 1-5 with a 5.95 ERA, a 1.64 WHIP, a 2.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.5 K/9, an opponent batting average of .308, a 3.2 walks-per-9-innings, and a 2.3 home-runs-per-9-innings.

Buehler has given up multiple earned runs in 12 of his 13 starts and he’s only completed 6 innings twice. He hasn’t been pitching very well, and he’s facing the Braves, who have one of the best offenses in the league. Atlanta has hit 188 home runs as a team this season. That figure is tied for 5th in MLB. Walker Buehler has given up 15 home runs in 59 innings of work this year. I don’t trust Buehler to keep the ball in the yard, so I’m taking Atlanta on the money line at home on Sunday Night Baseball.

Dodgers vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -110