Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Houston to face the Astros at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: River Ryan (LAD) vs. Spencer Arrighetti (HOU)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 62-44 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 52-54 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 55-49 straight up this year. Houston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 56-48 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Los Angeles Dodgers (+105) at 928 Houston Astros (-125); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Dodgers vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Cavan Biggio had a big day at the dish in his team’s 7-6 loss to the Astros on Saturday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, Biggio went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. Biggio isn’t having a great season as he’s hitting .202 with 4 homers, 15 RBIs, and a .626 OPS across 194 plate appearances in 2024. But the left-handed hitter from Houston is hitting .242 with a .702 OPS during day games this year. He might be worth a look as a cheaper DFS option on Sunday.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros catcher Yainer Diaz had a game-high 3 hits in his club’s 7-6 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. In that contest, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Diaz is having an excellent season as he’s hitting .289 with 8 homers, 55 RBIs, and a .733 OPS across 380 plate appearances in 2024. The Houston backstop is hitting significantly better at home (.298 average, .757 OPS) than on the road (.269 average, .684 OPS) this season. That could make him worthy of DFS consideration at home against L.A. on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Los Angeles is 3-8 straight up as an underdog this season.

Houston is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against Los Angeles.

Houston is 17-13 straight up in interleague games this season.

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Houston is currently riding a 3-game winning streak. Several numbers point to that streak continuing on Sunday. The Astros are 30-21 straight up as the home team and 41-33 straight up as a favorite in 2024. What’s more, Houston is 29-25 straight up after a win and 27-17 straight up as a home favorite this year. The Astros beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, and I like Houston to beat L.A. again on Sunday. Houston on the money line is the pick.

Dodgers vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -125