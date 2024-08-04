Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Dodgers vs. A’s MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Dodgers vs. A's

    River Ryan will oppose Osvaldo Bido in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Oakland Coliseum. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value today from Oakland?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    977 Los Angeles Dodgers (-150) at 978 Oakland A’s (+135); o/u 8.5

    4:07 p.m. ET, Sunday August 4, 2024

    Oakland Coliseum, Oakland

    Dodgers vs. A’s Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angels Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 64-47 after defeating the Athletics 10-0 last night. Teoscar Hernandez had a big game going 3-4. Los Angeles looks to win consecutive games on Sunday.

    Oakland Athletics DFS SPIN

    The A’s dropped to 46-66 after getting shutout on Saturday. Seth Brown was the only Oakland player to record a multi-hit game, going 2-4. The Athletics look to get back in the win column on Saturday

    Oakland is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the Athletics.

    The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 home games for the A’s.

    Dodgers vs. A’s MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Dodgers. River Ryan has had two strong performances for LA and I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t produce another quality start against the A’s. Los Angeles got their bats going last night and I expect that to continue on Sunday, it’s all LA once again.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -150

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com