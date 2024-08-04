Dodgers vs. A’s MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

River Ryan will oppose Osvaldo Bido in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Oakland Coliseum. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value today from Oakland?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Los Angeles Dodgers (-150) at 978 Oakland A’s (+135); o/u 8.5

4:07 p.m. ET, Sunday August 4, 2024

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland

Dodgers vs. A’s Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angels Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 64-47 after defeating the Athletics 10-0 last night. Teoscar Hernandez had a big game going 3-4. Los Angeles looks to win consecutive games on Sunday.

Oakland Athletics DFS SPIN

The A’s dropped to 46-66 after getting shutout on Saturday. Seth Brown was the only Oakland player to record a multi-hit game, going 2-4. The Athletics look to get back in the win column on Saturday

Dodgers vs. A’s MLB Betting Trends

Oakland is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the Athletics.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 home games for the A’s.

Dodgers vs. A’s MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers. River Ryan has had two strong performances for LA and I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t produce another quality start against the A’s. Los Angeles got their bats going last night and I expect that to continue on Sunday, it’s all LA once again.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -150