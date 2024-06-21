Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jordan Montgomery taking on Taijuan Walker in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Phillies contest? First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Philadelphia.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Arizona Diamondbacks (+120) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 9.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

McCarthy has productive day in win

Jake McCarthy went 3-for-4 while stealing two bases in a 5-2 win for the Diamondbacks over the Nationals on Thursday. He also scored two runs. McCarthy’s pair of steals give him 12 on the season, while the three-hit game sees his average improve to .298 on the campaign. The 26-year-old was a player who showed flashes of this type of talent in 2022, but at least over the first half of the season, it appears he’s put things together quite nicely.

Harper launches two solo home runs

Bryce Harper launched two solo homers on Wednesday in the Phillies’ loss to the Padres. Harper connected on a center-cut sinker from Padres knuckleballer Matt Waldron, clobbering a game-tying no-doubter to left-center field in the third inning. He capped off his 27th career multi-homer performance by taking San Diego reliever Jeremiah Estrada out to right field in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old fantasy superstar is up to 17 round-trippers on the season after notching his first multi-homer effort since a three-homer explosion back on April 2.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Diamondbacks are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Friday

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League

Phillies are 25-5 SU in their last 30 games at home

Diamondbacks are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played on a Friday when playing on the road

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last five games against the Phillies and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the National League East. The under is also 4-1 in the Phillies’ last five home games, is 11-2 in their last 13 league matchups and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League West.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5