Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday morning on Roku. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Slade Cecconi (ARI) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 38-39 straight up this year. Arizona is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 36-41 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 50-26 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 41-35 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Arizona Diamondbacks (+164) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-198); o/u 9.5

11:35 AM ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Roku

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded half of his team’s hits and drove in his club’s lone run in their 12-1 loss to the Phillies on Saturday afternoon. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a 5th-inning RBI single. Barnhart also pitched 1 inning, allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs in mop-up duty. Arizona just put starting catcher Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list so it will either be Barnhart or Jose Herrera behind the plate on Sunday morning. Either player could be relevant in most DFS formats.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos went off in his team’s 12-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday. In that contest, the former Detroit Tiger went 2 for 3 with a single, a homer, a run scored, and a game-high 5 RBIs. Castellanos has been on fire the past 7 games with a slash line of .357/.367/.714 with 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and 3 runs scored in that stretch. Many people may want to use Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber in DFS, but Nick Castellanos might have the most value on Sunday.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 26-31 ATS in National League games this season.

Arizona is 31-35 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Philadelphia is 23-18 ATS as the home team this season.

Philadelphia is 37-33 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies crushed the Diamondbacks 12-1 on Saturday. Philadelphia got to Arizona starter Tommy Henry early for 6 runs then pounded his replacement Scott McGough for 4 more runs. I could see a similar scenario unfolding on Sunday morning.

Arizona will be trotting out Slade Cecconi to start this game. He’s only in the starting rotation due to injuries to starting pitchers Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eduardo Rodriguez. Cecconi is 2-5 with a 5.90 ERA this season. His WHIP of 1.19 isn’t terrible, but he’s given up 12 home runs in 10 appearances (9 starts) spanning 50.1 innings this year. The Phillies have 4 players with 8 or more home runs this season, and 3 of them homered on Saturday. I like the Phillies’ big bats to produce a big win in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday morning. I’m taking the Phillies -1.5 on the run line at +104 odds.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -1.5 (+104)