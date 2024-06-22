Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total for Saturday afternoon’s Diamondbacks vs. Phillies matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Arizona Diamondbacks (+200) at 906 Philadelphia Phillies (-245); o/u 9

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Public Bettors love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gurriel Jr. looks to avoid the injury list

Diamondbacks’ skipper Torey Lovullo said after Friday’s game that he’s hopeful Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (elbow) will be able to avoid the injured list. Lovullo noted that the 30-year-old outfielder was sore after the game on Friday but that he did not require any imaging — at least at this time. He’ll be re-evaluated on Saturday, but it sounds like he was fortunate to have avoided any type of serious injury here

Turner has hit safely in three straight games

Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday. Turner has hit safely in all three games since returning from his hamstring injury yet this home run was his first extra-base hit. He smacked it 110.6 MPH off the bat, two MPH harder than he’s hit a ball all season. That’s a welcome sight because his power lagged before the injury with just three home runs in April before going down.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Saturday.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National League.

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Arizona’s last 12 games played on a Saturday when on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Arizona’s last 13 games played on a Saturday.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Diamondbacks’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games versus the Phillies and has cashed in four out of their last five road matchups. On the other side, the under is 10-2 in the Phillies’ last 12 home games, is 15-6 in their last 21 league matchups and is 8-3 in their last 11 games when facing an opponent from the National League West.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9