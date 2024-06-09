Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres

    Scott McGough will oppose Adam Mazur in Sunday’s pitching matchup at PETCO Park. With the Padres listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play today from San Diego?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Arizona Diamondbacks (+122) at 960 San Diego Padres (-133); o/u 8.5

    7:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

    PETCO Park, San Diego

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS SPIN

    The Diamondbacks dropped to 30-35 after losing to the Padres 13-1 last night. Lourdes Gurriel had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate. Arizona looks to rebound from yesterday’s blowout loss.

    San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

    San Diego won the third game of the series against the D-Backs last night. The Padres now sit at 34-34 for the year. Jake Cronenworth had a big game going 2-5 at the plate with a home run. The Padres’ look for their consecutive win on Sunday.

    San Diego is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Diamondbacks are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against San Diego.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Padres.

    Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Padres. It looks like San Diego has found their rhythm at the plate scoring 10, 13 runs in consecutive nights. This is important game for the Padres’ as they try to get back over .500 and stay competitive without Manny Machado. San Diego stays hot at the plate and wins the final game of the series on Sunday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Padres -133

