Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 9:40 PM ET on Friday night in Game 2 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Padres betting prediction.

Can the Padres win the game outright as money line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (ARI) vs. Michael King (SD)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 30-33 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 28-35 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 32-34 straight up this year. San Diego is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 33-33 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Arizona Diamondbacks (+102) at 958 San Diego Padres (-122); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks center fielder Corbin Carroll had a big day at the plate in his team’s 4-3 win over the Padres on Thursday night. In that game, the Seattle native went 3 for 5 with a double and 2 runs scored. Carroll is having a tough season this year as he’s hitting .201 with 2 homers, 20 RBIs, and a .575 OPS, but he does have 10 stolen bases and hits at the top of a good lineup. If Carroll’s price is deflated in DFS, he could be worth a look for a spot start on Friday night against San Diego.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. also recorded 3 hits on Thursday night during his team’s home loss to the Diamondbacks. The 2021 All-Star went 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored while hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup. Tatis is slashing an impressive .283/.356/.450 this season with 10 homers, 32 RBIs, 41 runs scored and 7 stolen bases on the campaign. In 15 at-bats, Tatis is hitting .400 with an OPS of 1.067 against Arizona this season, so he’d be a nice high-ceiling option in DFS this weekend.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 14-10 straight up in division games this season.

Arizona is 26-23 straight up in National League games this season.

San Diego is 13-20 straight up as the home team this season.

San Diego is 25-30 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Prediction

Arizona has been playing good baseball over the past week. Since June 1st, the Diamondbacks are 5-1 straight up with wins over the Mets, Giants, and Padres during that span. The key during that winning stretch has been run prevention. In each of those 5 victories, Arizona gave up 5 runs or fewer. Their starting pitcher on Friday will likely be Brandon Pfaadt.

Pfaadt has given up 4 earned runs apiece in his last two starts, but he does have 6 quality starts this season, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.1 and he’s striking out nearly a batter per inning this season with a K/9 of 8.8. The Diamondbacks are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games overall against the Padres, and I like Arizona to continue their run of dominance over their NL West opponents on Friday. I’m taking the Diamondbacks as money line underdogs on the road in San Diego.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +102