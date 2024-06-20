Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Nationals MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

    With Ryne Nelson set to oppose Mackenzie Gore in the Thursday afternoon’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in today’s Diamondbacks vs. Nationals contest? First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 Arizona Diamondbacks (+116) at 902 Washington Nationals (-136); o/u 8.5

    1:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Diamondbacks vs. Nationals: Bettors siding with Washington

    Walker continues to be force in middle of lineup

    Christian Walker went 1-for-4 and scored the Diamondbacks’ lone run in Wednesday’s loss to the Nationals. The only run that the Diamondbacks were able to scratch out against Patrick Corbin and company on Wednesday afternoon came as Gabriel Moreno worked a bases-loaded walk in the third inning that allowed Walker to score. The 33-year-old slugger has been a force in the middle of the Diamondbacks’ lineup once again this season — slashing .255/.333/.475 with 16 homers, 49 RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

    Winker slugs go-ahead two-run shot

    Jesse Winker slugged a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, powering the Nationals to a 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C. Winker’s game-changing blast came off of Diamondbacks’ right-hander Brandon Pfaadt with two outs in the sixth inning. He got an 0-1 fastball and crushed a 399-foot (101.8 mph EV) two-run shot that plated Lane Thomas as well, giving the Nationals a 2-1 edge. The 30-year-old outfielder finished the day 1-for-3 plus a walk and is now hitting a respectable .271/.383/.410 with seven homers, 33 RBI and a career-high 11 stolen bases on the season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Washington’s last 12 games when playing at home against Arizona

    Nationals are 5-24 SU in their last 29 games played on a Thursday when playing at home

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Arizona’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Washington

    Diamondbacks are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against Washington

    Diamondbacks vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Nationals’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five league contests and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the National League West Division. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last five games against the Nationals, is 10-2 in their last 12 road matchups with Washington and is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the National League East.

    Diamondbacks vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

