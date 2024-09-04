Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prediction: Will Arizona stay hot?

The Diamondbacks vs. Giants series continues on Wednesday night at 9:45 p.m. ET. With Zac Gallen set to toe the rubber for Arizona, will the Diamondbacks stay hot with another moneyline victory?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks (-140) at San Francisco Giants (+120); o/u 8

9:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Bettors Love Arizona Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Grichuk powers Diamondbacks again

Randal Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in leading the Diamondbacks to an 8-7 win over the Giants on Tuesday. Grichuk is making a big case to play against righties with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the shelf. He’s 9-for-15 with four homers and nine RBI in his last five appearances, taking his season OPS from .735 to .828.

Giants recall Luciano from Triple-A

Giants recalled INF Marco Luciano from Triple-A Sacramento. Luciano has struggled to find his footing at the highest level, batting .22/.333/.357 with zero homers and one steal in 93 plate appearances over the last two seasons. The 22-year-old former top prospect hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire at the Triple-A level either, but the Giants are going to give him another shot in a backup role beind Tyler Fitzgerald. His path to regular at-bats is probably cleared at second base instead of shortstop.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Arizona’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games when playing Arizona

San Francisco is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 7-3 against the Giants over the teams’ last 10 meetings. Gallen isn’t in the best form right now (3-2 with a 4.94 ERA over his last five starts), but the Giants are one of the more inconsistent offenses in baseball. Gallen will be fine. Meanwhile, the Giants are struggling to pitch well, as even ace Logan Webb was knocked around by the Marlins over the holiday weekend. The Diamondbacks are hot.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -140