Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Giants betting prediction.

Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Merrill Kelly (ARI) vs. Blake Snell (SF)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 79-61 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 72-68 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 68-72 straight up this year. San Francisco is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 66-74 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Arizona Diamondbacks (+125) at 952 San Francisco Giants (-155); o/u 7.5

3:45 PM ET, Thursday, September 5, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez reached base 3 times in his team’s 6-4 win over the Giants on Wednesday night. In that game, the 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Suarez is batting .243 with 24 homers, 87 RBIs, and a .769 OPS across 549 plate appearances. Eugenio Suarez is hitting .300 with a .979 OPS over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. drove in all of his club’s runs in their 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the left-handed hitter from Baltimore went 2 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 335 plate appearances this year, Wade is hitting .267 with 6 homers, 27 RBIs, and an OPS of .783. LaMonte Wade is batting .304 with an OPS of .841 during day games this season. That fact makes the Giants first baseman worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday afternoon.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The over is 80-54-6 in Arizona’s games this season.

San Francisco is 39-32 straight up after a loss this season.

San Francisco is 39-32 straight up as the home team this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Prediction

San Francisco will send their left-handed ace, Blake Snell to the mound for this contest. Snell is coming off of a terrific month of August, during which he was named the National League Pitcher of the Month. In 6 August starts, Blake Snell went 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, a 53-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a no-hitter against the Reds on August 2nd.

Snell got roughed up by these Diamondbacks in his third start of the season on April 19th. In that outing, Snell completed 4.2 innings but permitted 5 runs on 9 hits and a walk. He struck out 3 batters in a 17-1 Giants home loss. Blake Snell is pitching much better now than he was back then, so I like him to get a vastly different result against the Diamondbacks this time around. I’m taking the reigning Cy Young Award winner and the Giants at home on the money line on Thursday afternoon.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -155