Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Arizona Sweep?

Will Arizona break out the brooms at Wrigley Field when the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs series wraps up at 2:20 p.m. ET on Sunday? Brandon Pfaadt will oppose Shota Imanaga in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Arizona Diamondbacks (+106) at 960 Chicago Cubs (-124); o/u 7.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Love Chicago in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hendricks takes loss

Kyle Hendricks allowed three runs in five innings and took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Hendricks gave up three hits, walked three and struck out two. He was done in by the home run in this one. In the fifth inning, he allowed a solo shot to Alek Thomas before Corbin Carroll took him deep for a two-run dinger. Hendricks isn’t a strikeout pitcher and has won just two of his 13 starts this year. He’s difficult to roster outside of deeper formats. The 34-year-old right-hander is set to face the Royals on the road next weekend.

Carroll hits two-run homer in win

Corbin Carroll went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run against the Cubs on Saturday. Carroll’s home run was his sixth of the season. He belted a two-run shot off Kyle Hendricks in the fifth inning. Carroll is 7-for-31 (.225) with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI in his last nine games. He hit 25 home runs last year and seems to be tapping into his power more as of late. Carroll is hitting .211 with a .638 OPS and 35 RBI on the season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Arizona’s last 21 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Chi Cubs’ last 21 games against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Arizona’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Chi Cubs’ last 26 games when playing at home against Arizona

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven road contests and are 7-1 in their last eight matchups against a National League Central Division foe. On the other side, the Cubs are 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 4-12 in their last 16 matchups against the Diamondbacks and are 3-9 in their last 12 meetings with Arizona at Wrigley.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +106