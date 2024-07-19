Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Friday afternoon. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Ryne Nelson (ARI) vs. Justin Steele (CHC)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 49-48 straight up this year. Arizona is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 48-49 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 47-51 straight up this year. Chicago is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 48-50 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Arizona Diamondbacks (-115) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-105); o/u 7.5

2:20 PM ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte had a team-high 3 hits in his club’s 8-7 loss to Toronto on Sunday. In that contest, the NL All-Star went 3 for 5 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Marte is slashing a robust .292/.362/.515 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs. Marte is hitting .342 with a .932 OPS over the past 15 days, meaning you should consider him for DFS purposes on Friday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had a big day at the plate in his club’s 8-3 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Sherman Oaks, California went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Crow-Armstrong is only hitting .203 this year, but he’s picked it up over the past 2 weeks. In the last 15 days, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .280/.333/.640, making him a nice cost-effective outfield option in DFS on Friday night.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 23-24 straight up as the road team this season.

Arizona is 30-34 straight up in non-division games this season.

Chicago is 35-30 straight up in non-division games this season.

Chicago is 25-21 straight up as the home team this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

The Cubs had struggled earlier in the year, but they’ve begun to play better of late. Chicago is 8-3 straight up in their last 11 games overall and 2-1 straight up in their last 3 games against Arizona.

The Cubs will send lefty starter Justin Steele to the hill on Friday afternoon, and that should give them a good chance to win. Steele is 2-3 with a 2.71 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a K/9 of 8.4 in 2024. Steele has thrown 7 straight quality starts dating back to June 7th, and I like him to toss another one here. I’m taking the Cubs at home in Chicago on the money line on Friday afternoon.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -105