Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can Cards win the series?

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Merrill Kelly (ARI) vs. Matthew Liberatore (STL)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 26-25 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 22-29 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 28-23 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 32-19 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Arizona Diamondbacks (-105) at 902 St. Louis Cardinals (-115); o/u 7.5

2:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 24, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno made a big impact off the bench in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Cardinals on Friday night. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter entered the game as a pinch hitter and went 1 for 1 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Moreno is hitting .271 with 4 homers, 15 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .749 in 129 at-bats. Gabriel Moreno is batting .333 in his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS play if he draws a start on Saturday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado drove in 75% of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the batting order, the Newport Beach, CA, native went 1 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBIs. Arenado is hitting .243 with 5 homers, 24 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .705 in 181 at-bats this year. The former Colorado Rocky is hitting .283 with an .836 OPS at home this season. That face makes Nolan Arenado worth a look in most DFS formats for Friday’s game at Busch Stadium.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

Arizona is 7-10 straight up as an underdog this season.

St. Louis is 17-8 straight up as the home team this season.

St. Louis is 15-12 straight up after a win this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals here. Their starting pitcher is the main reason why. St. Louis will send 25-year-old left-hander Matthew Liberatore to the hill for Saturday’s game. In 9 starts this season, the Peoria, AZ, native is 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.1 K/9, and a .229 opponent batting average. All of those marks would be career bests if Liberatore can keep them up for the rest of the year. I think the young southpaw tosses his seventh quality start of the season on Saturday as the Cardinals take the weekend series with an outright win. The pick is St. Louis -115 on the money line over Arizona at Bovada.lv.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -115