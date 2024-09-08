Diamondbacks vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The Arizona Diamondbacks remain in Houston to face the Astros at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Diamondbacks vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Ryne Nelson (ARI) vs. Justin Verlander (HOU)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 79-64 straight up this year. Arizona is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 73-70 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 77-65 straight up this year. Houston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 73-69 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Arizona Diamondbacks (+125) at 924 Houston Astros (-155); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks second baseman Kevin Newman had a big day at the dish in his club’s 11-5 loss to the Astros on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 31-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Newman is batting .282 with 3 homers, 28 RBIs, and a .699 OPS across 303 plate appearances. Kevin Newman is hitting .318 over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday night.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena recorded multiple hits in his team’s 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 26-year-old from the Dominican Republic went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 576 plate appearances this year, Pena is hitting .270 with 15 homers, 68 RBIs, and a .715 OPS. Jeremy Pena is batting .287 with an OPS of .743 during night games this season. That fact makes the Astros shortstop worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 40-33 straight up as the road team this season.

Arizona is 26-22 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Houston is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

The over is 82-55-6 in Arizona’s games this season.

The under is 80-57-5 in Houston’s games this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Arizona will be sending out 26-year-old right-hander Ryne Nelson to start this game on Sunday night. The Henderson, NV native has been superb since the calendar flipped to July. In 12 starts since July 2nd, Ryne Nelson is 5-0 with an ERA of 2.76, a WHIP of 0.97, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.4. Nelson has tossed 8 quality starts in the aforementioned 12-start span, and the Diamondbacks are 9-3 straight up in those starts. I believe that Ryne Nelson will throw another quality start on Sunday night or come very close to doing so. That should be enough to allow the Diamondbacks to secure a much-needed victory. I’m taking Arizona on the road as money-line underdogs on Sunday Night Baseball.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +125