Daily MLB Best Bets – August 20, 2025 | Expert Picks & Value Long Shots

byMichael Cash
August 20, 2025
MLB Best Bets August 20 2025 MLB Best Bets August 20 2025

Baseball bettors scanning the board for Wednesday will find plenty of value across today’s MLB card. From moneyline locks to profitable run-line spots, our MLB best bets highlight the top three picks of the day along with two live underdog long shots worth a sprinkle. With the latest lines shaping the market, we break down pitching matchups, offensive trends, and betting insights so you can make smarter wagers and maximize your returns on today’s MLB schedule.

Today’s Best Bets

  1. Toronto Blue Jays ML (–160) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
    With Toronto’s deep lineup and Pittsburgh’s rotation showing inconsistency, the Blue Jays look well-positioned to win outright. Their offense has been dominant vs. weaker pitching, and the –160 line offers solid value for a likely outcome.
  2. Seattle Mariners ML (+119) vs. Philadelphia Phillies
    Seattle enters tonight with sharp bullpen form and Phillies starters trending downward. The +119 moneyline provides upside if Seattle’s arms can shut down Philly’s bats late—great return potential on a slight underdog.
  3. Houston Astros –1.5 (+130) vs. Detroit Tigers
    Houston’s offense tends to explode in high-scoring affairs, and a spread isn’t crazy given Detroit’s shaky starting pitching. Betting the –1.5 runs at +130 yields strong ROI if the Astros’ bats stay hot.
Value Long Shot Bets

  1. Cleveland Guardians ML (+105) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
    Though priced slight favorite on paper, Cleveland’s hot rolling offense and Arizona’s recent cold streak make this ML underdog pick appealing. Sharply priced, potential for upside if Guardians’ bats keep pacing.
  2. St. Louis Cardinals ML (+104) vs. Miami Marlins
    Undervalued lineup strength meets Marlins’ bullpen fatigue. The +104 return is attractive if St. Louis can capitalize early and hold late—an unnoticed edge to leverage.
Quick Trend & Market Notes

  • Trending moneyline action is stacking on Toronto and Houston, indicating sharp confidence in offense-meets-rotation spot mismatches.
  • Seattle’s +119 ML is drawing attention as a turnaround play, while Cleveland and Cards are under-the-radar value plays.
  • Bulls-eye on run-line swings, especially Houston at +130; markets favor favorites but spreads remain profitable.

Wednesday’s Full Card

MatchupMoneyline (ML)Run Line
Toronto vs. PittsburghBlue Jays –160
Seattle vs. PhiladelphiaMariners +119
Houston vs. DetroitAstros –1.5 (+130)
Cleveland vs. ArizonaGuardians +105
St. Louis vs. MiamiCardinals +104
