Cubs vs. Reds Prediction: Can Chicago win 4 straight road games?

The Chicago Cubs head to Cincinnati to face the Reds at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday night on FOX. It’s the first game of a 4-game set. Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Reds betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Colin Rea (CHC) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)

The Chicago Cubs are 88-64 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 70-82 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 76-76 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 78-74 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Chicago Cubs (+105) at 956 Cincinnati Reds (-125); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 18, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-4 win over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 3-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Happ is hitting .243 with 23 homers, 73 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .773 across 531 at-bats. Ian Happ is batting .346 with an OPS of 1.202 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds first baseman Spencer Steer had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 6-2 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with a homer, 5 RBIs, and a run scored. Steer is hitting .242 with 18 homers, 69 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .716 across 476 at-bats this year. The Long Beach, CA, native is batting .353 with an OPS of .979 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Spencer Steer worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-3 straight up in their last 7 games against Cincinnati.

Chicago is 44-43 straight up after a win this season.

Cincinnati is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Cincinnati is 19-23 straight up in division games this season.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Prediction

I like Chicago in this matchup. A few numbers will make the case. The Cubs are 27-18 straight up in division games and 58-46 straight up in National League games this year. Furthermore, Chicago is 42-35 straight up as the road team and 82-61 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Cubs are 72-54 straight up when playing on no rest and 19-11 straight up in starting pitcher Colin Rea’s appearances this season. The pick is Chicago +105 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +105