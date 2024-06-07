Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Justin Steele will oppose Nick Lodolo in Friday night’s Cubs vs. Reds pitching matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET. Will the Reds make it two in a row versus their National League Central rivals tonight at Great American Ball Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Chicago Cubs (-110) at 954 Cincinnati Reds (-106); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cubs vs. Reds: Public Bettors backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

X-rays for Hoerner come back negative

X-rays came back negative on Nico Hoerner’s hand after being hit by a pitch during Thursday’s game against the Reds. Hoerner remained in the contest and appears to have avoided serious injury after being plunked on the hand by a 96.5 mph fastball from Reds starter Hunter Greene during the early stages of the game. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to wind up missing any time.

De La Cruz hits three-run home run vs. Cubs

Elly De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run against the Cubs on Thursday. De La Cruz took Javier Assad deep in the third inning for his 11th home run of the season. He’s only hitting .240, but with 11 home runs and 32 stolen bases already De La Cruz is on the fast track to having a first round ADP next season.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games

Cubs are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Cincinnati

Reds are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Cubs’ last 12 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 6-1 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Reds’ last seven games overall, is 13-5 in their last 18 games versus the Cubs and is 5-1 in their last six home games.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9