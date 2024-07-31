Close Menu
    Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Reds

    Kyle Hendricks will oppose Nick Lodolo in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Great American Ball Park. With the Reds listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Cincinnati?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Chicago Cubs (+132) at 956 Cincinnati Reds (-145); o/u 9

    7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 31, 2024

    Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

    Cubs vs. Reds Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

    The Cubs dropped to 51-58 on the season after yesterday’s loss. Cody Bellinger had a big game despite the loss, going 2-4 with a home run. The Cubs look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday night.

    Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

    The Reds improved to 52-55 for the year after last night’s 6-3 victory. Cincinnati jumped out to an early lead scoring 5 runs in the first two innings. Santiago Espinal provided the spark launching a two-run homerun in the bottom of the second inning. Cincinnati looks for their third consecutive victory.

    Cincinnati is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Reds are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Reds.

    Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Reds. The big lefty, Nick Lodolo will be on the mound for Cincinnati tonight and has been great for the Reds. Chicago has been struggling to score runs and with Lodolo on the mound, it will not be any easier for the Cubs tonight. Cincinnati has plenty of firepower at the plate, they complete the sweep on Wednesday night.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Reds -145

