Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals will once again square off in Sunday’s Cubs vs. Reds matchup at 1:40 p.m. ET. With Shota Imanaga set to oppose Frankie Montas in today’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s series finale?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Chicago Cubs (-124) at 956 Cincinnati Reds (+106); o/u 9

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cubs vs. Reds: Public Bettors leaning towards Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Swanson collects three hits in loss

Dansby Swanson went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI against the Reds on Saturday. Swanson brought his average up to .220 with the three-hit effort. He’s following up a down season last year, when he hit .244, with even worse production this year. His 27 percent strikeout percentage would be the highest of his career and his .147 ISO would be the lowest. Maybe Saturday is the start of a turnaround for Swanson, but there haven’t been a lot of positives for him this season.

Candelario hits solo home run in Reds’ win

Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Cubs on Saturday. The home run was Candelario’s ninth of the season. He tied the game with a solo shot in the first inning against Cubs starter Ben Brown. Candelario’s now hit three home runs in his last six games.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 7 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games played on a Sunday when at home

Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cincinnati. The Cubs are just 6-15 in their last 21 games overall, are 2-10 in their last 12 road matchups and are 2-12 in their last 14 league games. On the other side, the Reds are 12-3 in their last 15 games overall, are 5-1 in their last six games against the Cubs and are 7-2 in their last nine home contests

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +106