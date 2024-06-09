Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Reds

    National League Central rivals will once again square off in Sunday’s Cubs vs. Reds matchup at 1:40 p.m. ET. With Shota Imanaga set to oppose Frankie Montas in today’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s series finale?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Chicago Cubs (-124) at 956 Cincinnati Reds (+106); o/u 9

    1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

    Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

    Cubs vs. Reds: Public Bettors leaning towards Chicago

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Swanson collects three hits in loss

    Dansby Swanson went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI against the Reds on Saturday. Swanson brought his average up to .220 with the three-hit effort. He’s following up a down season last year, when he hit .244, with even worse production this year. His 27 percent strikeout percentage would be the highest of his career and his .147 ISO would be the lowest. Maybe Saturday is the start of a turnaround for Swanson, but there haven’t been a lot of positives for him this season.

    Candelario hits solo home run in Reds’ win

    Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Cubs on Saturday. The home run was Candelario’s ninth of the season. He tied the game with a solo shot in the first inning against Cubs starter Ben Brown. Candelario’s now hit three home runs in his last six games.

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chi Cubs’ last 7 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games played on a Sunday when at home

    Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cincinnati. The Cubs are just 6-15 in their last 21 games overall, are 2-10 in their last 12 road matchups and are 2-12 in their last 14 league games. On the other side, the Reds are 12-3 in their last 15 games overall, are 5-1 in their last six games against the Cubs and are 7-2 in their last nine home contests

    Cubs vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +106

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com