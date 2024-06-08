Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals continue their series in Saturday afternoon’s Cubs vs. Reds matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Ben Brown set to oppose Andrew Abbott in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s divisional contest from Great American Ball Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Chicago Cubs (-102) at 906 Cincinnati Reds (-116); o/u 9

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cubs vs. Reds: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suzuki leaves game due to tightness in oblique

Seiya Suzuki left Friday’s game as a precaution due to tightness in his oblique. Suzuki has dealt with oblique strains in the past and missed time in 2024 due to one, so the Cubs decided to be as careful as possible when he felt it tighten after being hit in the side. For now the outfielder should be considered day-to-day, but any type of tightness felt over the weekend will likely have the 29-year-old sitting.

Diaz records 13th save of season

Alexis Díaz recorded his 13th save despite giving up a run in the ninth Friday against the Cubs. After getting two well-hit lineouts to start the ninth, Díaz walked a batter and allowed an RBI double. He then struck out Patrick Wisdom to end the game with a 3-2 score. Díaz has made 26 appearances this season and turned in a perfect inning three times. Still, as shaky as he’s been, he’s 13-for-15 saving games.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chi Cubs’ last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cincinnati’s last 14 games played in June

Cubs vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cincinnati. The Reds are 11-3 in their last 14 games, which includes a six-game winning streak. They’re also 6-2 in their last eight home matchups, are 11-3 in their last 14 league contests and are 4-1 in their last five meetings against a National League Central rival. On the other side, the Cubs are just 4-11 in their last 15 games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight games versus Cincinnati and are 2-9 in their last 11 road games.

Cubs vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -116