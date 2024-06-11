Close Menu
    Cubs vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Cubs vs. Rays

    Interleague play heads to Tropicana Field for Tuesday night’s Cubs vs. Rays matchup at 6:50 p.m. ET. With Jameson Taillon set to oppose Zach Eflin in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight from Tampa, FL?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 Chicago Cubs (+116) at 964 Tampa Bay Rays (-134); o/u 7.5

    6:50 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Cubs vs. Rays: Bettors backing Tampa Bay in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Happ has big game in win vs. Reds

    Ian Happ delivered a three-run double, walked twice and stole two bases Sunday as the Cubs topped the Reds 4-2. It’s Happ’s 10th multi-RBI game of the year, which is kind of interesting because he has only 30 RBI total. Just four times in 61 games this year has he driven in a lone run. The two steals pushed his season total to five. It’s the third time in his career that he’s swiped two bases in a game.

    Jackson hits two-run homer on Monday

    Alex Jackson hit a two-run homer on Monday in the Rays’ loss to the Orioles. Jackson became the most unlikely batter to homer off Orioles ace Corbin Burnes in recent memory as he connected for his first round-tripper of the year in the second inning of this one. It was his first long ball in the majors since August 13, 2021. The 28-year-old backstop is hitting .061 (3-for-49) with 25 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances this season. Simply put, he can be safely ignored in all fantasy formats until further notice.

    Rays are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the National League

    Tampa Bay is 3-11 SU in their last 14 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 11 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    Cubs are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games on the road

    Cubs vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in five out of the Cubs’ last seven games played on a Tuesday, is 19-8 in their last 27 contests when listed as the underdog and is 10-3 in the Rays’ last 13 home games when playing on a Tuesday. The under has also cashed in seven out of the Rays’ last nine games when playing an opponent from the National League Central.

    Cubs vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

