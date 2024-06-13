Cubs vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Rays series concludes with a 6:50 p.m. ET matchup on Thursday evening. With Justin Steele set to oppose Taj Bradley in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at Tropicana Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Chicago Cubs (-116) at 962 Tampa Bay Rays (-102); o/u 7.5

1:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Cubs vs. Rays: Bettors Backing Chicago in Series Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bellinger hits three-run homer

Cody Bellinger went 2-for-5 and hit a three-run homer in the seventh to lead the Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Rays on Wednesday. The homer came off Garrett Cleavinger, a lefty who hadn’t previously allowed one in 27 innings this season. It was Bellinger’s ninth in 54 games. He’s not doing anything quite as well as he did last year, but that was probably to be expected. He’s still been a fine regular for the Cubs, and he might offer more to fantasy leaguers if he gets back to stealing more bases; he has three right now after finishing with 20 last year.

Arozarena still battling hamstring injury

Randy Arozarena (hamstring) was held out of the Ray’s lineup on Wednesday against the Cubs. Arozarena is battling through a hamstring issue but was able to pinch hit on Tuesday. The Rays are calling him day-to-day, so it’s likely that he’s close but not ready to be out in the field for an entire game or sprinting around the bases. The Rays will start Richie Palacios in left field. Jose Caballero is also back in the lineup at third base with Isaac Paredes moving to first and Yandy Diaz at DH.

Cubs vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cubs are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Rays are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games against an opponent in the National League

Cubs are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday

Cubs vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Cubs’ last six games overall, has cashed in five out of their last six road contests and is 5-1 in their last six meetings with the Rays. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Rays’ last 21 games when facing an opponent from the National League Central.

Cubs vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5